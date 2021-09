Tata Motors has achieved a new milestone as electric vehicle sales cross the 10,000 unit mark.

In FY2022, Tata Motors’ market share in the EV segment rose to over 70%. Sales crossed the 1,000 unit mark in August this year.

The car comes with an electric motor that produces 74 BHP and 170 Nm. It is powered by a 26 kWh battery pack that offers an ARAI certified range of 306 km.