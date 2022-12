With the introduction of the electric Tiago, Tata unveiled a new .EV suffix. Like the Tigor EV and Nexon EV, Tata Motors simply added the letters “EV” to the end of a model name.

As a result, the electric Tiago is referred to as the Tiago.EV and has.EV emblems on its fenders and front grille as well as ‘Tiago.EV’ text across the tailgate.

[Via]