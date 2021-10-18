    Tata Motors to launch 10 new long range electric cars to take EV industry by storm

    • New Delhi: Tata Motors appears to be all set to take the nascent electric vehicle industry in India by storm with the launch of at least 10 new electric cars.
    • With the recently raised funds, Tata Motors appears to be all to set to launch a slew of electric four-wheelers that could fuel the transition from fuel-based vehicles to electric in the Indian automobile industry.
    • Tata Motors has named its newly incorporated subsidiary for electric vehicles as EVCo, which be working on the upcoming electric four-wheelers.
