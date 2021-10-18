HomeNewsTata Motors to launch 10 new long range electric cars to take EV industry by storm
Tata Motors to launch 10 new long range electric cars to take EV industry by storm
New Delhi: Tata Motors appears to be all set to take the nascent electric vehicle industry in India by storm with the launch of at least 10 new electric cars.
With the recently raised funds, Tata Motors appears to be all to set to launch a slew of electric four-wheelers that could fuel the transition from fuel-based vehicles to electric in the Indian automobile industry.
Tata Motors has named its newly incorporated subsidiary for electric vehicles as EVCo, which be working on the upcoming electric four-wheelers.