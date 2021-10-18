    Tata Power to boost renewable energy portfolio sixfold by 2030

    • The power generation unit of India’s largest conglomerate, Tata Group, hopes to add 2 GW of orders every year to meet its 2030 target.
    • Tata Power is active in both conventional and renewable energy, power transmission and distribution and newer consumer-oriented businesses such as rooftop solar power and electric-vehicle charging stations.
    • More than 20 million other pumps that are connected to the power grid consume 213 billion units of electricity annually, or 18% of India’s total power consumption.
