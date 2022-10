The Tiago EV will be on display across major cities this month and test driving can be done in December 2022. Meanwhile, the deliveries of the EV will start in January 2023.

The car is available across four variants and two battery pack options, out of which Tata will prioritise the production and delivery of the 24kWh (long-range) version.

