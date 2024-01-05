Tata unveils Acti.EV electric vehicle platform

- Tata’s new Acti.EV electric vehicle architecture will debut on the Punch EV and underpin a range of future EVs and SUVs, including the Curvv EV, Sierra EV, and Harrier EV.
- The Acti.EV platform will support various battery packs, offer a range of 300-600 kilometres, and feature vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-load charging capabilities.
- Designed for a 5-star crash test rating, the architecture will also feature efficient packaging, extra ground clearance, and a 5G-enabled system for over-the-air updates and cloud computing.