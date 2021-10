Tatas win Air India with ₹18,000 crore bid, Maharaja heads home after 68 years.

Apart from 100% stake in Air India and its low-cost arm, Air India Express, the winning bid also includes a 50% stake in ground-handling company Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited.

In 1946, the aviation division of Tata Sons was listed as Air India and in 1948, Air India International was launched with flights to Europe.