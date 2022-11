Sensitive personal and financial information from users of well-known tax preparation services including H&R Block, TaxAct, and TaxSlayer has been sent to Facebook via the Pixel.

Data on income, filing statuses and even grants for the college tuition of children were occasionally included. The relevant businesses are now revising or reassessing how they use the Meta Pixel.

