- Taylor Swift began discussing a $100 million tour sponsorship with FTX in the fall of 2021.
- Her lawyer states that she declined the sponsorship because she was the only one to ask about unregistered securities.
Taylor Swift declined $100 million FTX sponsorship due to questions about unregistered securities, lawyer states
