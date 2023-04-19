Taylor Swift declined $100 million FTX sponsorship due to questions about unregistered securities, lawyer states

Image Credit: Techcrunch
  • Taylor Swift began discussing a $100 million tour sponsorship with FTX in the fall of 2021.
  • Her lawyer states that she declined the sponsorship because she was the only one to ask about unregistered securities.
Via

