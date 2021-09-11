    TCS announces DataPlus update for intuitive user experience

    • Mumbai headquartered Information Technology services, consulting and business solutions company Tata Consultancy Services has launched the updated version of its data management software, TCS MasterCraft DataPlus.
    • The new update uses machine learning based sensitive data discovery and learns to identify probable sensitive and personally identifiable data attributes, enabling privacy-safe data provisioning.
    • TCS MasterCraft is the company’s suite of intelligent automation products to optimise IT service delivery.
