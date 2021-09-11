HomeNewsTCS announces DataPlus update for intuitive user experience
TCS announces DataPlus update for intuitive user experience
Mumbai headquartered Information Technology services, consulting and business solutions company Tata Consultancy Services has launched the updated version of its data management software, TCS MasterCraft DataPlus.
The new update uses machine learning based sensitive data discovery and learns to identify probable sensitive and personally identifiable data attributes, enabling privacy-safe data provisioning.
TCS MasterCraft is the company’s suite of intelligent automation products to optimise IT service delivery.