TCS COO Sees Potential in Generative AI Despite Adoption Hurdles

- N Ganapathy Subramaniam, COO of Tata Consultancy Services, acknowledges the potential of generative AI in enterprise applications, noting challenges in adoption.
- TCS is developing products to address these adoption challenges and aims to integrate generative AI into its offerings, with 50,000 associate training in the technology.
- The IT giant is partnering with big tech companies like Microsoft and Google Cloud to leverage their AI capabilities and apply it in custom-tailored business solutions.