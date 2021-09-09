HomeNewsTCS inks 10-year deal with Transport for London
TCS inks 10-year deal with Transport for London
IT services major Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday said it has been selected by Transport for London to design, implement and operate a new smart mobility system.
Over the course of the 10-year contract, which has the opportunity for a five-year extension, TCS will digitally transform taxi and private hire licensing and administration, as well as implement continuous improvements and innovation, a statement said.
TCS will design and launch the new system using its DigiGOV framework for rapid digital transformation, it added.