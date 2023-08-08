TCS Joins Indian Government to Transform Government e-Marketplace

  • India’s Government has partnered with TCS to enhance the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), aiming to create a more efficient, transparent, and inclusive platform.
  • The new platform will introduce modern solutions including multilingual support, e-commerce principles, open-source architecture, and AI/ML technologies for improved operations.
  • The changes are designed to foster improved interoperability, vendor-independence, and an enhanced user experience, supporting a more diverse vendor base and inclusive public sector market.
