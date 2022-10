TCS says revenue jumps 18 percent to Rs 54,309 crore in Q2 on annual basis. Net Cash from Operations stands at 10,675 crore i.e. 102.3% of Net Income.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) share price closed with sharp gains ahead of its July-September quarter results.

[Via]

