TCS secures multi-year contract to develop Asda’s IT infrastructure

  • Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a multi-year partnership with British retailer Asda to facilitate its digital transformation.
  • TCS will create a new digital core for Asda, integrating cloud-based ERP platforms and enhancing various processes, while also automating IT operations using the Machine First™ Delivery Model.
  • This unique deal involves building Asda’s digital infrastructure from scratch, removing legacy systems from former parent company, Walmart, and implementing a new cloud-first digital infrastructure.
