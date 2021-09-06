    TCS likely to call employees back to office by 2021-end

    • TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan told the newspaper that the company plans to call 70-80% of its workforce to work from office by end of the current calendar year or early next year based on how the impending third wave of the pandemic turns out.
    • Speaking on acquisition plans, India’s second-largest company by market capitalisation of nearly $195 billion has no plan to leverage the same in order to make large acquisitions as it is wary of current valuations.
    • Gopinathan said his company is cash conservative with respect to current market conditions despite high market cap.
    Daily.