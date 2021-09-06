HomeNewsTCS likely to call employees back to office by 2021-end
TCS likely to call employees back to office by 2021-end
TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan told the newspaper that the company plans to call 70-80% of its workforce to work from office by end of the current calendar year or early next year based on how the impending third wave of the pandemic turns out.
Speaking on acquisition plans, India’s second-largest company by market capitalisation of nearly $195 billion has no plan to leverage the same in order to make large acquisitions as it is wary of current valuations.
Gopinathan said his company is cash conservative with respect to current market conditions despite high market cap.