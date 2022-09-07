fbpx
Introducing UnPluggd Speaker: Teabox founder, Kausshal [On building a global DTC brand, profitably]

Kausshal Dugarr, Teabox

UnPluggd Conf

India’s biggest startup / product conference brings together teams that ships, i.e. founders, leaders. product, engineer and, marketing. The upcoming edition brings you the very best founders and leaders to share their growth playbook with you.

The next edition of UnPluggd is spread over 2-days and follows a hybrid format – available, offline as well as online.

🗓 Sep 23 and 24
📍MLR Convention Center, Bangalore (JP Nagar)
🫵🏼 Hybrid Format (you can attend offline or online)

 

The upcoming edition of UnPluggd conference brings you lesson on building great businesses from some of the most amazing founders across different industries.

Introducing to you, UnPluggd speaker – Kausshal Dugarr, cofounder and CEO of Teabox. At UnPluggd, Kausshal will share his lessons building a global D2C brand (Teabox ships to 123+ countries) and his journey to profitability. More about Teabox 👇

Teabox pioneered the Tea D2C space by setting up a completely backend driven farm to cup tea brand focused on the international markets. It is the only brand that has a 100% backend integration at source that enables it reduce the traditional tea producer to consumer time from 6 months to 10 days.

It is backed by marquee investors including Accel and also boasts of few customers becoming investors. Highlights of its journey:

  1. First Indian brand to ship to 123+ countries
  2. Established state of the art cold chain processing solutions to ensure fresness
  3. Raised $ quickly, probably too quickly
  4. Expanded aggressively into offline pre covid. Went from 65% offline revenue biz pre covid to 100% online revenue biz post Covid
  5. Achieved profitability
