Introducing UnPluggd Speaker: Teabox founder, Kausshal [On building a global DTC brand, profitably]

The upcoming edition of UnPluggd conference brings you lesson on building great businesses from some of the most amazing founders across different industries.
Introducing to you, UnPluggd speaker – Kausshal Dugarr, cofounder and CEO of Teabox. At UnPluggd, Kausshal will share his lessons building a global D2C brand (Teabox ships to 123+ countries) and his journey to profitability. More about Teabox 👇
Teabox pioneered the Tea D2C space by setting up a completely backend driven farm to cup tea brand focused on the international markets. It is the only brand that has a 100% backend integration at source that enables it reduce the traditional tea producer to consumer time from 6 months to 10 days.
It is backed by marquee investors including Accel and also boasts of few customers becoming investors. Highlights of its journey:
- First Indian brand to ship to 123+ countries
- Established state of the art cold chain processing solutions to ensure fresness
- Raised $ quickly, probably too quickly
- Expanded aggressively into offline pre covid. Went from 65% offline revenue biz pre covid to 100% online revenue biz post Covid
- Achieved profitability