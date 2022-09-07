Introducing UnPluggd Speaker: Teabox founder, Kausshal [On building a global DTC brand, profitably]

India’s biggest startup / product conference brings together teams that ships, i.e. founders, leaders. product, engineer and, marketing. The upcoming edition brings you the very best founders and leaders to share their growth playbook with you.

The next edition of UnPluggd is spread over 2-days and follows a hybrid format – available, offline as well as online.

Sep 23 and 24

MLR Convention Center, Bangalore (JP Nagar)

Hybrid Format (you can attend offline or online)