Tech Companies Are Training AI to Read Your Lips

First came facial recognition. Now, an early form of lip-reading AI is being deployed in hospitals, power plants, public transportation, and more.

Many of the problems with facial recognition have become public knowledge only within the last several years, due in large part to research and activism by people who were actively being harmed by it. Specifically, the landmark 2018 paper in which Joy Buolamwini and Timnit Gebru first revealed that facial recognition is less accurate for women and people of color.