Tech giants criticize Apple’s new App Store rules in compliance with EU legislation

- Apple’s new App Store rules, designed to comply with EU’s Digital Markets Act, have been criticized by Microsoft, Spotify, and Epic Games as anti-competitive.
- The new rules impose a tax on developers who choose to exist on third-party storefronts, and Apple has been accused of creating barriers for developers not fully tied to its ecosystem.
- Microsoft, aiming to set up a mobile gaming store on iOS and Android, has expressed disappointment as Apple seems to have found a way to avoid full compliance with the new rules.