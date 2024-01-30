Subscribe

Tech giants criticize Apple’s new App Store rules in compliance with EU legislation

  • Apple’s new App Store rules, designed to comply with EU’s Digital Markets Act, have been criticized by Microsoft, Spotify, and Epic Games as anti-competitive.
  • The new rules impose a tax on developers who choose to exist on third-party storefronts, and Apple has been accused of creating barriers for developers not fully tied to its ecosystem.
  • Microsoft, aiming to set up a mobile gaming store on iOS and Android, has expressed disappointment as Apple seems to have found a way to avoid full compliance with the new rules.
