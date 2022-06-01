Tech giants, including Apple accuse India’s enforcement agency of ignorance in Xiaomi spat

- India’s anti-money-laundering agency is accusing Xiaomi of moving money out of the country by falsely claiming it was for patent-fee payments.
- Xiaomi is a member of the ICEA, as are rivals including China’s Oppo and homegrown firm Lava as well as Apple and its suppliers Foxconn Technology Group and Wistron Corp. Xiaomi has disputed India’s asset seizure, arguing that its patent-fee payments are justified and its statements to financial institutions have been accurate.
- While the lobby group’s letter didn’t name the Xiaomi case specifically, it warned that accusing companies of illegal royalty payments could have a “chilling effect” on business in the country
