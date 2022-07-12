Tech Giants Invest in Australia’s First Solar-Powered Carbon Capture Project

A solar-powered carbon dioxide-trapping device about the size of a two-man tent has secured a $700,000 deal from the world’s tech giants to draw 500 tonnes of carbon from the atmosphere by 2027.

AspiraDAC sprang up off the back of the deal, made with global payment company Stripe through its carbon reduction project, Frontier. Stripe’s Frontier project brought together Meta, Alphabet (Google), Shopify and McKinsey & Company to create a US$925 million ($1.36 billion) fund for backing carbon removal technology.