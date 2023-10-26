Tech giants request extension for compliance with India’s data-protection law

- The Asia Internet Coalition, representing tech companies like Apple, Google, Meta, and Microsoft, has asked India’s IT Ministry for an extended deadline to comply with a new data protection regulation.
- The coalition suggests an 18-month compliance period for a provision requiring data fiduciaries to stop processing and delete user data, and a 12-month window for a new provision requiring data fiduciaries to issue a notice when seeking consent for personal data processing.
- The new law, one of the world’s strictest, introduces concepts like consent managers and gives Data Principals the rights to modify, delete, or access their personal information, necessitating significant changes in tech firms’ architecture.