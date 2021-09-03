Tech Mahindra gets AWS Level 1 managed security services provider status

Pune based information technology services major Tech Mahindra on Friday said it has received Amazon Web Services Level 1 Managed Security Service provider competency status.
The status certifies that Tech Mahindra has met AWS’s requirements for baseline managed security services to protect and monitor AWS resources.
Well-known level 1 MSSP companies in India include Wipro and Infosys, while globally AWS has 27 such level 1 partners, which includes the likes of Accenture, Atos, Capgemini, Infosys, Deloitte and Sophos, among others.