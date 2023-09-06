Tech Mahindra introduces Ops amplifAIer, aimed at boosting support engineers’ productivity by offering an integrated, contextually-informed interface for issue resolution.
The solution, part of TechM amplifAIer’s AI suite, employs generative AI to analyze ITOps-related data and identify probable causes of issues, suggest remediation actions and create related automation scripts.
Hasit Trivedi, Tech Mahindra’s CTO, emphasized their Ops amplifAIer is designed to accelerate complex IT process automation and enhance efficiency in the modern workplace.