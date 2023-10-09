Subscribe

Tech subscription service Circular aims to reduce electronic waste

  • Singapore-based Circular, a Y Combinator-backed tech subscription service, offers consumers access to high-end electronics while aiming to keep devices in circulation and out of landfills.
  • The company recently closed a seed round of $7.6 million, raising its total valuation to $30 million, and plans to use the funding to expand in Singapore and Australia.
  • Circular’s business model, which includes offering refurbished devices and free damage protection, is designed to minimize waste and promote sustainability, while also providing affordable access to technology.
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Total
0
Shares
5/5
Via
Join 2 million subscribers





subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

More news »

Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0
0
0