Tech subscription service Circular aims to reduce electronic waste

- Singapore-based Circular, a Y Combinator-backed tech subscription service, offers consumers access to high-end electronics while aiming to keep devices in circulation and out of landfills.
- The company recently closed a seed round of $7.6 million, raising its total valuation to $30 million, and plans to use the funding to expand in Singapore and Australia.
- Circular’s business model, which includes offering refurbished devices and free damage protection, is designed to minimize waste and promote sustainability, while also providing affordable access to technology.