Learn the Secret Sauce of Scaling into Technical Product Management Role: Group Mentoring Session with Sanchit Juneja, Group PM (Booking)

In a world driven by tech, technical product managers play a crucial role in growth. But there has been a lot of confusion around the technical product management role – and how it is different from other roles in the org.

But no more.

Introducing the group mentoring session by Sanchit Juneja, Group Product Management (Technical Platforms) at Booking.com

Date: July 30th

Time: 5 – 6 PM IST

Ideal for: Aspiring and Pracising Product Managers

Key takeaways:

Find out what it takes to crack and thrive in a Technical Product Management role. How is it different from a business product manager role? What are the different flavours this role comes in? and how does growth look for in these roles.

About the mentor

Sanchit Juneja is B.E. from NSIT, Delhi and MBA from ISB-Hyderabad. With 13+ years of industry experience in tech and product roles across India, Africa, South-east Asia, and Europe with orgs such as National Instruments, Rocket Internet, AppsFlyer, Paytm, and Gojek. Current Group PM for Technical Platforms for Booking.com



Pricing:

Rs. 299 (including tax) OR invite your friends and access the session for free).

Directly register for the session. The details will be shared with you 24 hrs before the session.

OR. You can invite 5 of your friends to signup and you will be able to access the session for free (this option will be closed 4 days before the session).

What’s the difference between group mentoring session and a webinar?

To start with, group mentoring sessions happen in a typical meeting format – i.e. as Zoom (or Google) meet and NOT a Zoom webinar.

That is, you are supposed to come prepared with questions. The mentor sets the context for the first 20 minutes and then, it’s QnA.

