Teen-founded AI startup Induced AI secures funding from Sam Altman and others

  • Induced AI, an AI startup founded by teenagers, has secured funding from Sam Altman, Peak XV, and others. The startup aims to assist businesses in automating workflows in innovative ways.
  • The platform enables businesses to input workflows in plain English, converting them into pseudo-code for repetitive tasks. It also allows browser instances to interact with websites without an API.
  • The startup has raised $2.3 million in seed funding from investors including SignalFire, Untitled Ventures, SV Angel, and others. It has already signed up a few small to mid-sized customers.
0