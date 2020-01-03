Telangana Government has tied up with Intel, Adobe, Nvidia along with Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) and IITs of Kharagpur and Hyderabad as part of its initiative of declaring 2020 as ‘year of artificial intelligence’. The government has said that it has set the target of attracting and enabling 200 AI innovators and startups, leading to a valuation of $3-4 billion to set up their base in Hyderabad. Nvidia also announced the setting up of a High Performance AI Computing Center (HPAIC) in Telangana.