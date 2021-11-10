With 8.3 lakhs cameras in Telangana, Hyderabad turning into a surveillance city

HomeNewsWith 8.3 lakhs cameras in Telangana, Hyderabad turning into a surveillance city
Extensive surveillance of Hyderabad in India is putting human rights at risk, Amnesty International said today in an update to the ongoing “Ban The Scan campaign” to ban intrusive facial recognition technology.
Authorities in India have a lengthy record of using facial recognition technology in contexts where human rights are at stake, with recent examples including enforcing COVID-19 lockdown measures, identifying voters in municipal elections, and policing protests.
Amnesty International is calling for a total ban on the state and private sector use, development, production, sales, and export of facial recognition technology for mass surveillance purposes.