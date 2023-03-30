- The Telecom Department has reported to Parliament that there is no report available on the economic cost of internet shutdowns in India.
- The Ministry of Home Affairs does not maintain national level data on internet shutdowns.
Telecom Dept reports no data on economic cost of internet shutdowns in India
