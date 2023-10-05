Telecom operators’ network usage fee proposal sparks net neutrality debate

- Telecom operators are trying to separate their demand for a ‘network usage fee’ from the net neutrality debate, arguing that a contribution from over-the-top (OTT) services would not violate net neutrality.
- Critics, including Stanford Law School Associate Professor Barbara van Schewick and Netflix executive Thomas Volmer, argue that such fees are a form of discrimination and are not being seriously considered by regulators outside of South Korea.
- Van Schewick also highlighted that over 99% of ‘interconnection’ agreements between networks are free of cost, suggesting that network usage fees are unnecessary and could have significant collateral costs.