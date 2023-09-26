Telegram evolves towards becoming a super app, leveraging strategies similar to WeChat

- Telegram, the popular messaging app, is adopting a ‘super app’ strategy similar to WeChat’s, establishing a platform for third-party mini apps, in partnership with TON Foundation and WeChat’s owner Tencent.
- TON Foundation, which lays the blockchain groundwork for Telegram, announced its partnership with Tencent Cloud to support TON validators and expand services further.
- Payment functionality plays a pivotal role in WeChat’s success, prompting Telegram to integrate with 20 payment solutions and hosting a self-custodial wallet developed by The Open Platform using the TON blockchain.