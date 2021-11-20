Telegram introduces sponsored messages tool

Messaging platform Telegram is launching Sponsored Messages, a tool that will allow anyone to promote their channels and bots.
Sponsored messages on Telegram will be shown only in large public one-to-many channels with over a 1000 members.
Once they are fully launched and allow Telegram to cover its basic costs such as equipment and data centers that are used by channel admins to deliver their content to our hundreds of millions of users, the platform will plan to start sharing ad revenue with the admins of the channels where Sponsored Messages are displayed.