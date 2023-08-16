Telegram rolls out Stories feature for all users

  • Initially launched for Premium members, Telegram’s Stories feature is now accessible to all users, allowing more lifestyle glimpses besides profile photos.
  • Stories offer privacy controls such as visibility options and hiding posts from certain contacts, and more advanced controls reserved for Premium subscribers.
  • In line with the launch, premium users’ stories will display first, providing more exposure, and subscribers get additional features like stealth mode, custom expiration options, and more.
