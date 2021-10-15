Telengana’s T-Works designs UAV to deliver medicines from the sky

“AMRT-25 is a versatile UAV design that can be configured to be used for medical supplies delivery as well as for survey and mapping, aerial inspection, surveillance, reconnaissance, and research applications,” the company said in a blog post.

Compared to traditional drones, the winged UAV will consume 75% less power, the innovation hub claimed.

Primarily built for supplying medicines, the UAV will also be eventually used for inspection, defence applications, surveying and other experiments that require payloads.