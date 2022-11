South Korean authorities froze almost $104.4 million from co-founder Shin Hyun-seong nearly six months after the Terra blockchain was formally stopped due to suspicions of inflated profits.

Authorities in South Korea are currently looking into Shin on two counts: selling Chai’s customer transaction data to Terraform Labs and earning unauthorised profits from the sale of his own coins, LUNA and TerraUSD.

[Via]

