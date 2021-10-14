Tesla Billionaire Elon Musk Signals Suprise Dogecoin ‘Update’ Support As The Bitcoin Price Suddenly Surges

Elon Musk, the Tesla TSLA billionaire who’s alienated with much of the bitcoin and crypto community in recent months, has renewed his support of meme-based cryptocurrency dogecoin.

For comparison, the bitcoin price has added 400% over the last 12 months, with much of its gains coming after Musk revealed Tesla had bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin at the beginning of the year.

The latest dogecoin version, designed to prepare “The network for lower recommended fees,” was released in August and Musk has previously called on those running network nodes to update their software to help lower dogecoin transaction fees-apparently part of his plan to “Beat bitcoin hands down.”