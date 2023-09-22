Subscribe

Tesla Contemplates Establishment of Battery Storage Manufacturing in India

  • Tesla plans to manufacture and sell battery storage systems in India, seeking to support the country’s energy capacity with their solar power storing ‘Powerwall’ system.
  • Despite requests for additional incentives being declined, the Indian government pledged to develop a fair business model by offering subsidies for buyers of these systems.
  • In line with the company’s plan to widen its footprints in India beyond electric vehicles, Tesla is also in conversation about setting up a new electric vehicle plant in the country.
