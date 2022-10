Tesla says the Model S and X made up 18,672 of its quarterly deliveries, while the Model 3 and Y accounted for 325,158. Tesla made a total of 365,923 cars during the quarter, leaving about 20,000 cars in its inventory.

The company announced that 160,000 Tesla drivers now have access to its Full Self Driving beta, the driver-assist software that’s currently the centre of two lawsuits.