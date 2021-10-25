Tesla drives $1 trn market cap home as investors bet on EV future

HomeNewsTesla drives $1 trn market cap home as investors bet on EV future
Tesla Inc surpassed $1 trillion in market capitalization on Monday after landing its biggest-ever order from rental car company Hertz, a deal that reinforced the electric car leader’s ambitions to top the entire auto industry in sales over the next decade.
For Tesla and its investors, Hertz’s decision to order 100,000 Tesla vehicles by the end of 2022 showed electric vehicles are no longer a niche product, but will dominate the mass car market in the near future.
Tesla now faces the daunting day-to-day challenge of becoming a high-volume automaker growing at a rate not seen since the early 1900s when demand exploded for Henry Ford’s Model T. Tesla is coping with an order backlog for its vehicles and extended supply chain disruptions.