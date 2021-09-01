Tesla inches closer to entering India as road ministry approves 4 models
Scant charging infrastructure and a lack of financing for companies wanting to develop electric cars are other reasons why India is behind in the electric shift.
Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk last month tweeted that import duties in India are among the highest in the world and the nation treats clean energy vehicles the same as gasoline, which isn’t consistent with its climate goals.
Volkswagen AG’s India unit and Hyundai Motor India Ltd. have backed the move while Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has called for a review of import tariffs along with lower domestic levies.