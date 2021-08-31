Tesla Inches Closer To Entering India With Four Models Approved
Tesla Inc. is closer to making its official debut in India after it received approval to make or import four models in the South Asian nation.
Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk last month tweeted that import duties in India are among the highest in the world and the nation treats clean energy vehicles the same as gasoline, which isn’t consistent with its climate goals.
Volkswagen AG’s India unit and Hyundai Motor India Ltd. have backed the move while Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has called for a review of import tariffs along with lower domestic levies.