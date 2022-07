Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has said that granting special privileges to Tesla for selling its electric vehicles in India is not in the best interest of the company, especially since the government is working on developing EV ecosystem.

“Tesla is free to come in and put up shop here and sell its cars,” Aggarwal said in a statement to the Financial Times. “They just want to be treated differently from others, which I believe is not in the interests of India,”