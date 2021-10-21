Tesla lobbies PM Modi’s office to slash taxes before it enters Indian market

HomeNewsTesla lobbies PM Modi’s office to slash taxes before it enters Indian market
Tesla Inc has urged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office to slash import taxes on electric vehicles before it enters the market, four sources told Reuters, ratcheting up demands that faced objections from some Indian automakers.
Tesla executives, including its head of policy in India, Manuj Khurana, took the company’s demands to Modi’s officials last month in a closed-door meeting, arguing that the taxes were too high, four sources familiar with the discussions said.
The transport minister said this month Tesla should not sell made-in-China cars in India and should manufacture locally instead, but Tesla has indicated it first wants to experiment with imports.