    Tesla pulled its latest ‘Full Self Driving’ beta after testers complained

    • While several drivers have already shared videos and impressions of their experience with the release – whether or not that aligns with what Tesla wants participants to share on social media – testers say that the rollback update removes the FSD beta capabilities from their cars entirely.
    • If it’s a common problem within the test group, then a phantom FCW would certainly be serious enough to initiate a rollback.
    • For anyone concerned with being an unwilling member of the test group by simply existing near a Tesla using work-in-progress software, this could be a sign that the company is addressing problems quickly or an example of how dangerous it is.
