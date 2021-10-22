Tesla should make electric cars in India, urges Niti Aayog

HomeNewsTesla should make electric cars in India, urges Niti Aayog
A day after reports that US-based electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has moved PM Narendra Modi’s office to urge reduction in import taxes on EVs, Niti Aayog has urged the carmaker to start making in India, assuring tax benefits it seeks from the Centre.
Ahead of its much-anticipated launch, Tesla has been lobbying in India to try and reduce import duties on electric cars, something which the carmaker and its CEO Elon Musk think as too high.
Tesla has sought standardisation of taxes on electric cars to 40 per cent irrespective of the customs value, and withdraw the social welfare surcharge of 10 per cent on electric cars.