Tesla sued over alleged racial discrimination and retaliation at California factories

  • Tesla is facing a lawsuit filed by the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) over alleged displays of racist material and retaliation against complainants at its California factories.
  • The lawsuit claims that Black employees were subjected to racial slurs, epithets, and symbols, and verbal discrimination from non-Black coworkers, with reports of retaliation after employees reported the incidents.
  • Despite previous lawsuits for racial discrimination, Tesla’s stock value continues to rise, raising concerns about how the company’s fans perceive the alleged racism at its factories.
