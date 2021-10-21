    Tesla switching to LFP batteries in all standard-range cars

    • Tesla is changing the battery cell chemistry that it uses in its standard range vehicles, the automaker said Wednesday in its third-quarter investor deck.
    • In September, Tesla asked Model 3 reservation holders in the US if they’d accept a car that had a battery made with LFP cells instead of the Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide cells that Tesla previously used for Model 3 sedans sold in North America.
    • The two top producers of these types of battery cells are CATL and BYD. Tesla is already procuring batteries from CATL the companies have previously disclosed.
    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.