Tesla switching to LFP batteries in all standard-range cars
Tesla is changing the battery cell chemistry that it uses in its standard range vehicles, the automaker said Wednesday in its third-quarter investor deck.
In September, Tesla asked Model 3 reservation holders in the US if they’d accept a car that had a battery made with LFP cells instead of the Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide cells that Tesla previously used for Model 3 sedans sold in North America.
The two top producers of these types of battery cells are CATL and BYD. Tesla is already procuring batteries from CATL the companies have previously disclosed.