Subscribe

Tesla’s market value plummets by $80 billion following Musk’s sales growth warning

  • Elon Musk warned that Tesla’s growth would be ‘notably lower’ as the company focuses on a cheaper, next-gen electric vehicle, causing the company’s sharpest intraday percentage loss in over a year.
  • The EV industry is facing a slowdown in demand, and Tesla’s price cuts could exacerbate pressure on startups and automakers like Ford.
  • Tesla’s high valuation could be hard to justify if sales growth and margin continue to weaken, making it resemble a traditional auto company, according to analysts.
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Total
0
Shares
5/5
Via
Join 2 million subscribers





subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

More news »

Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0
0
0

Discover more from nextbigwhat

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading