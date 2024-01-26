Tesla’s market value plummets by $80 billion following Musk’s sales growth warning

- Elon Musk warned that Tesla’s growth would be ‘notably lower’ as the company focuses on a cheaper, next-gen electric vehicle, causing the company’s sharpest intraday percentage loss in over a year.
- The EV industry is facing a slowdown in demand, and Tesla’s price cuts could exacerbate pressure on startups and automakers like Ford.
- Tesla’s high valuation could be hard to justify if sales growth and margin continue to weaken, making it resemble a traditional auto company, according to analysts.