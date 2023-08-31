Subscribe

Tesla’s Secret ‘Project 42’ Under Scrutiny by Manhattan Prosecutors and SEC

  • The Securities and Exchange Commission and federal prosecutors are investigating Tesla’s use of company resources for a secret project known as ‘Project 42’.
  • The project is believed to involve a large glass structure in Austin, Texas, and authorities are seeking information regarding benefits paid to CEO Elon Musk and the purpose of the project.
  • This comes amid separate investigations into Tesla’s claims regarding the capabilities of its Autopilot system and previous conflicts with the SEC.
